Kaleb Wesson added 13 and C.J. Walker 10 for the Buckeyes, who had their highest scoring effort of the season.

Morgan State (3-6), which lost its fourth straight, was led by Stanley Davis with 13 points, the only Bear to score in double figures.

Ohio State dominated in nearly every category, including bench points (46-18), rebounds (43-31) and points off turnovers (22-1).

Morgan State went without a field goal for six of the last seven minutes in the first half and trailed 45-18 in a back-and-forth game that showed plenty of sloppiness on both sides. The Bears hung tough in the second half off 48.3% shooting but could not narrow the gap, although they are the first team this season to score more than 56 points against Ohio State.

TIP-INS

The Buckeyes last scored 90 points against Iowa Feb. 26. ... Morgan State’s marching band on Thursday became the first HBCU band from Maryland to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. ... The game marked a Big Ten return for Broadus, who this year took the Morgan State helm after being an assistant at the University of Maryland, College Park.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State wasted no time dispensing with the overmatched Bears and benefitting from 22 Morgan State fouls to stretching its undefeated season to seven games.

UP NEXT

Ohio State is on the road Wednesday at North Carolina, with tip-off at 9:30 p.m. Morgan State is home Wednesday versus Towson University at 7 p.m.

