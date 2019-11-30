Middle Tennessee had the ball for five plays before Damon Lowe recovered a fumble at the 44. Storey fired a 16-yard pass to Jahcour Pearson and also rushed for 16 yards quickly setting up a first-and-goal from the 7. Walker punched in from the 5, extending the WKU lead to 31-24.

The Blue Raiders (4-8, 3-5) fashioned a 78-yard drive in 12 plays capped by an 11-yard TD pass from Asher O’Hara to Ty Lee, getting as close as 31-26.

With 43 seconds left in the game, the Blue Raiders went for the onside kick, which was recovered by Western Kentucky’s Jeremiah Fails.

O’Hara was 18-for-33 passing for 301 yards and three TDs. He rushed for another 144 yards on 29 carries,

