Toledo totaled 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Willie Jackson had 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Rockets (8-3), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Luke Knapke added 13 points.

Marreon Jackson, who led the Rockets in scoring coming into the matchup with 18 points per game, had eight.

UMKC plays South Dakota on the road on Sunday. Toledo takes on Wright State at home on Saturday.

