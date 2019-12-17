Portland (8-3) led for most of the game but could not shake the Rattlers until Adams made five free throws down the stretch to secure the win. Florida A&M’s only lead came after the Rattlers opened the second period on an 8-0 run to go ahead 39-33. A white jumper followed by a Fahrensohn layup gave the Pilots the lead for good 40-39 with 15:57 remaining in the game.

AD

Evins Desir had 15 points for the Rattlers, whose season-opening losing streak stretched to eight games. Rod Melton Jr. added 13 points. MJ Randolph had 10 points.

AD

Portland plays Jackson State at home on Thursday. Florida A&M looks for its first win against Washington State on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD