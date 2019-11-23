Matt Neufeld had 18 points to lead the Aggies (2-5), who dropped their fourth straight game. Ezra Manjon and Rogers Printup scored 11 each with Printup adding six rebounds and Manjon handing out five assists.

Portland shot 49 percent from the floor, including a 12-of-20 effort from long range (60%). UC Davis made 22 of 56 shots (39%) but hit just 6 of 17 from distance (35%).

