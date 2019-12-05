TEAM LEADERSHIP: The versatile Sessoms has put up 18 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists to lead the way for the Bearcats. George Tinsley is also a key contributor, producing 12.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. The Terriers have been led by Whyte, who is averaging 13.1 points and 5.8 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sessoms has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last five games. Sessoms has 36 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Bearcats are 0-5 when they score 74 points or fewer and 4-0 when they exceed 74 points. The Terriers are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 73 points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bearcats have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Terriers. Binghamton has an assist on 45 of 87 field goals (51.7 percent) across its past three outings while Boston University has assists on 33 of 74 field goals (44.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton has made 10 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among America East teams.

