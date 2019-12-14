Dartmouth closed to 77-76 on Taurus Samuels’ layup with six seconds to go, but McCoy made one of two free throws to ice it.

Taurus Samuels scored a career-high 22 points for the Big Green (6-5). James Foye added 17 points and Chris Knight had 11.

Boston University plays UMass Lowell on the road next Saturday. Dartmouth matches up against Central Connecticut at home on Wednesday.

