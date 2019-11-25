FRESHMAN QUARTET: South Carolina has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. A.J. Lawson, Jair Bolden, Jermaine Couisnard and Alanzo Frink have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Gamecocks points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TREY: Trey Wade has connected on 50 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also made 72.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Shockers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Gamecocks. South Carolina has an assist on 45 of 85 field goals (52.9 percent) across its previous three contests while Wichita State has assists on 62 of 95 field goals (65.3 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: South Carolina has held opposing teams to 34.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

