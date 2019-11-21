BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Trey Wade has averaged 11.5 points and 8.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Shockers. Dexter Dennis has complemented Wade and is maintaining an average of 12 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Golden Eagles are led by Kevin Obanor, who is averaging 12.2 points and eight rebounds.OUTSTANDING OBANOR: Obanor has connected on 36 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 70 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

AD

TWO STREAKS: Oral Roberts has dropped its last three road games, scoring 72 points and allowing 80.3 points during those contests. Wichita State is on a four-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 78.5 points while giving up 57.8.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Shockers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. Wichita State has an assist on 51 of 83 field goals (61.4 percent) across its past three matchups while Oral Roberts has assists on 39 of 74 field goals (52.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State has turned the ball over on just 12.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the sixth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Shockers have turned the ball over only 8.8 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD