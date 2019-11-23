Myles Thompson scored a career-high 23 points, knocking down 9 of 12 shots for Saint Francis (2-4). Thompson came into the game averaging eight points.
The Red Flash lived and died by the 3-pointer, making 9 of 22 (40.9%).
Anthony Polite had eight points and seven rebounds for Florida State, which outrebounded Saint Francis 38-27.
TAKEAWAYS
Saint Francis: The Red Flash made seven 3s in the first half but just couldn’t keep pace, making only 4 of 16 shots from inside the arc in the first 20 minutes.
Florida State: The Seminoles cruised to a win even with a pair of starters, M.J. Walker and RaiQuan Gray, out due to injury.
UP NEXT
Saint Francis: The Red Flash play at Saint Joseph’s on Nov. 30.
Florida State: The Seminoles play host to Chicago State on Monday.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.