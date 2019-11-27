Tevin Brown had 15 points and six rebounds for the Racers (4-3). Anthony Smith added nine rebounds and KJ Williams had eight.
Drake matches up against Milwaukee at home on Tuesday. Murray State takes on Missouri State on the road on Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.