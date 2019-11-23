Burdick won his one-on-one battle on the outside and secured his third touchdown of the season.

William & Mary (5-7, 3-5 Colonial Athletic Association) tied it at 15 with 7:32 remaining in the fourth quarter when Darius Fullwood recovered a fumble in the end zone after an Isaiah Jones sack.

It was one of five turnovers for Richmond (5-7, 4-4), which closed the season with three straight losses.

