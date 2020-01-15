TEAM LEADERSHIP: Delaware’s Nate Darling has averaged 19.6 points while Justyn Mutts has put up 12.4 points and 8.9 rebounds. For the Tribe, Nathan Knight has averaged 20 points and 10.4 rebounds while Andy Van Vliet has put up 14.8 points and nine rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Tribe have given up only 63.4 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 72 per game they allowed in non-conference play.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Knight has connected on 34.5 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 74.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: William & Mary has won its last three road games, scoring 76 points, while allowing 66 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tribe have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Blue Hens. Delaware has an assist on 36 of 72 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three outings while William & Mary has assists on 43 of 77 field goals (55.8 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TRIBE: William & Mary has held opposing teams to 40.8 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all CAA teams. Over their five-game winning streak, the Tribe have held opposing shooters to 39.4 percent.

