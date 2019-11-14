BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: William & Mary’s Nathan Knight has averaged 19.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and two blocks while Andy Van Vliet has put up 15.7 points and 8.7 rebounds. For the Pirates, Jermaine Marrow has averaged 29.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.5 steals while Davion Warren has put up 14.5 points and nine rebounds.MIGHTY MARROW: Marrow has connected on 43.8 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.