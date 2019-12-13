BOTTOM LINE: The William & Mary Tribe will be taking on the Gophers of Division III Goucher. William & Mary is coming off a 62-58 win over Fairfield in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Nathan Knight has averaged 20.4 points and 10.2 rebounds this year for William & Mary. Complementing Knight is Andy Van Vliet, who is averaging 14.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.LOVE FOR LICHTI: Josh Lichti has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.