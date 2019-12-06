SUPER SENIORS: William & Mary has benefited heavily from its seniors. Nathan Knight, Andy Van Vliet, Luke Loewe and Bryce Barnes have collectively accounted for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 88 percent of all Tribe points over the team’s last five games.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Knight has connected on 29.6 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Fairfield is 0-5 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 2-1 when it scores at least 65.

STREAK STATS: William & Mary has lost its last three road games, scoring 65.7 points, while allowing 81.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairfield has averaged only 60 points per game over its last five games. The Stags have given up 68.2 points per game over that stretch.

