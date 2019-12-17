Williams finished with 24 points and eight rebounds to lead the Colonials (4-8). Dante Treacy and Bramagh each contributed 14 points.

DiLeo had 23 points and grabbed eight boards for Cenetral Michigan (7-5). Devotae Lane added 13 points and six assists, Kevin McKay added 12 points, six rebounds and three steals and Rob Montgomery contributed 11 points.

Central Michigan came in averaging 88.7 points per game, making it the No. 2 scoring team in the nation behind only Eastern Washington, which averages 90. Still, the Chippewas have yet to win a game on the road in five tries.

