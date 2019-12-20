ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Harvard has been fueled by senior leadership while Howard has relied on freshmen this year. For the Crimson, seniors Aiken, Chris Lewis, Robert Baker and Justin Bassey have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring, including 66 percent of all points over its last five. On the other hand, freshmen Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Khalil Robinson have collectively scored 50 percent of Howard’s points this season.ACCURATE AIKEN: Aiken has connected on 38.2 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also made 86.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Howard is 0-10 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 70.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bison have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Crimson. Howard has an assist on 43 of 87 field goals (49.4 percent) across its past three contests while Harvard has assists on 31 of 80 field goals (38.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Howard has committed a turnover on just 18.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all MEAC teams. The Bison have turned the ball over only 13.1 times per game this season.

