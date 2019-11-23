The Blue Hose had a better shooting night, hitting 43.5 % (26 of 60), but was just 7 of 16 from distance and 5 of 9 at the line.
Williams matched his career high with 23 points. Kelly added 20 and Aaron Falzon 14 points and eight boards. Kevin Marfo pulled down 12 caroms.
Cory Hightower posted his first career triple-double for Presbyterian, scoring 16 points, grabbing 10 boards and dishing 10 assists. Michael Isler added 14 points and Chris Martin added 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Presbyterian (1-5) plays Albany Sunday while Quinnipiac (2-2) plays Sacred Heart on the final day of the tournament.
