HAMDEN, Conn. — Tyrese Williams and Rich Kelly combined to score 43 points as Quinnipiac eased past Presbyterian 73-64 in the middle game of the three-game Bobcat Invitational holiday tournament at Quinnipiac on Saturday night.

The Bobcats struggled from the field, hitting just 20 of 51 shots (39.2%) from the floor. But they also knocked down 13 of 33 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 20 of 24 from the line.