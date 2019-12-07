Nike Sibande had 28 points and seven rebounds for the RedHawks (4-5), who have lost four in a row. Dae Dae Grant added 13 points and Mekhi Lairy had 11 points.

Miami shot 52% from the floor and committed only seven turnovers but Evansville had a 36-20 rebounding advantage. Evansville shot 64% and had 22 assists on 34 made baskets.

AD

Evansville, which has won four games in a row, plays at Green Bay on Saturday. Miami (Ohio) has a home game against Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD