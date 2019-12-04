Kobe Webster had 19 points for the Leathernecks (2-6). Ben Pyle added 18 points and nine rebounds and C.J. Duff had 14 points.
Evansville takes on Miami (Ohio) at home on Saturday. Western Illinois plays Eastern Illinois at home next Monday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.