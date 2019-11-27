Lyle Tipton had 18 points for the Golden Tornadoes. Ethan Moose added 13 points. Noah Damazo had 11 points. He also had eight turnovers but only two assists.
Robert Morris plays Cleveland State on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.