TEAM LEADERS: Louisiana-Monroe’s Williams has averaged 16 points and six rebounds while Michael Ertel has put up 16.4 points. For the Red Wolves, Kus has averaged 12.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while Marquis Eaton has put up 10.5 points and 4.1 rebounds.CLUTCH CANBERK: Kus has connected on 38.2 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Red Wolves have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Warhawks. Louisiana-Monroe has an assist on 30 of 66 field goals (45.5 percent) over its past three matchups while Arkansas State has assists on 30 of 65 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Arkansas State has scored 66.6 points and allowed 70.8 points over its last five games. Louisiana-Monroe has averaged 65.6 points while allowing 65.2 over its last five.

