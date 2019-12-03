SUPER SENIORS: Robert Morris’ Williams, AJ Bramah and Yannis Mendy have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Colonials points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Williams has connected on 34.5 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 29 over his last three games. He’s also made 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Robert Morris is 0-7 when it allows at least 66 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

STREAK STATS: Robert Morris has dropped its last six road games, scoring 59.3 points and allowing 72.8 points during those contests. Youngstown State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 86.7 points while giving up 60.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State has committed a turnover on just 16.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all Horizon teams. The Penguins have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season.

