Later, trailing 59-55, Williams hit a jumper and two free throws at the beginning of an 11-0 run that helped the Purple Aces (5-3) put the game away, now leading 66-59 with 1:55 to go.

Jaylen Minnett had 18 points for the Jaguars (2-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Burk added 18 points. Isaiah Williams had 15 points and eight rebounds.

AD

Evansville faces Western Illinois at home on Wednesday. IUPUI takes on Morehead State on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD