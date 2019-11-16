Antonio Williams had 18 points to lead five players in double figures for the Golden Flashes. Simons had 16 points, Pippen finished with 13 while Philip Whittington and Anthony Roberts scored 10 apiece. Simons and Whittington had double-doubles, Simons grabbing 11 rebounds and Whittington 10.

Wampler had 18 points for the Raiders (3-1). Hall added 15 points and Loudon Love had nine rebounds.

Cole Gentry’s layup gave the Raiders a 68-59 lead with 2:41 remaining in the second half before Simons hit a 3-pointer to start a 7-0 run for Kent State. Wright State went the rest of the game without a made field goal.

Hall’s 3-pointer put the Raiders up 40-24 with 2:14 remaining in the first half and they went on to lead 42-32 at halftime.

Kent State (3-0) plays Purdue Fort Wayne at home on Tuesday. Wright St. faces Urbana at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

