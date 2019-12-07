The 90 points were a season best for Loyola of Chicago.
Tanner Stuckman had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks. Jonah Smith added 15 points. Ryan Briscoe had 11 points.
Loyola of Chicago matches up against Norfolk State at home next Sunday.
