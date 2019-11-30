Ade Murkey had 15 points and Jase Townsend added 13 points for Denver. Robert Jones had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Pioneers (3-5).
Southeast Missouri plays Abilene Christian on the road on Thursday. Denver plays Jackson State at home on Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.