POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Matt Wilson fed Alex King for a dunk to tie the game in overtime, then hit two free throws to give Army a 66-64 win over Marist on Saturday night.

The teams combined for just six points in the extra period. Braden Bell hit a jumper a half-minute into overtime to put the Red Foxes in front, but they could not manage another point the rest of the way.