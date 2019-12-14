Buffalo, too, relied heavily on its starting five, all of whom scored in double figures. The Bulls’ managed just four points. Antwain Johnson had 18 points for the Bulls (6-4). Josh Mballa added 15 points and seven rebounds. Davonta Jordan had 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Jeenathan Williams scored 13 points and Jayvon Graves added 12.
Buffalo has a home game against Canisius on Wednesday. Army plays at Wagner Saturday.
