Elyjah Williams had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Knights (1-3). Jahlil Jenkins added 15 points. Devon Dunn had 12 points.
Army plays Binghamton on the road on Saturday. Fairleigh Dickinson matches up against Lafayette on the road on Sunday.
___
___
