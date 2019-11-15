Brian Smith scored 12 points for the Wildcats. Evan Makle added seven points, two rebounds and one assist. C.J. Loving had three points and 12 rebounds.
Longwood faces Northern Illinois on the road on Monday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD