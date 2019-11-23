CCSU led 19-10 at halftime then put the game away with two long touchdowns in the third quarter. Winchester hit Tyshaun James on a 73-yard touchdown pass and D.J. Exilhomme returned an interception for an 87-yard score. Danley Exhilhomme’s 25-yard run closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter. He also had a 4-yard run for the game’s first score.

Winchester completed 9 of 20 passes for 188 yards with the two touchdowns and an interception.

For the Dukes (6-5, 4-3), Brett Brumbaugh was 11 of 30 for 111 yards with two interceptions. He threw an 11-yard pass to Kellon Taylor for Duquesne’s lone touchdown late in the second quarter.

Central Connecticut (No. 18 in the FCS coaches poll) will learn its playoff matchup when the pairings are released on Sunday.

