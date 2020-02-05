BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Eagles have scored 86.5 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 71.5 per game they managed in non-conference play.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Cedric Henderson Jr. has connected on 48 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Winthrop is a flawless 10-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent or less. The Eagles are 6-7 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

TWO STREAKS: Campbell has scored 72.5 points per game and allowed 81.8 over its four-game road losing streak. Winthrop has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 89 points while giving up 70.9.

DID YOU KNOW: The Winthrop offense is ranked seventh nationally by scoring 81.8 points per game this year. Campbell has only averaged 69.7 points per game, which ranks 203rd.

