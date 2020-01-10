STEPPING IT UP: The Eagles have scored 85.7 points per game and allowed 65.3 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 63.6 points scored and 72.1 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Vaudrin has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Winthrop field goals over the last three games. Vaudrin has accounted for 11 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Gardner-Webb is 0-7 when it allows at least 71 points and 5-3 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

STREAK STATS: Winthrop has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 89.7 points while giving up 73.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Winthrop offense is rated 26th in the nation by scoring 79.6 points per game this season. Gardner-Webb has only averaged 66.4 points per game, which ranks 252nd.

