BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Buccaneers have scored 77.6 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has directly created 57 percent of all Charleston Southern field goals over the last three games. Fleming has 32 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Winthrop has won its last four road games, scoring 85.8 points, while allowing 70 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Buccaneers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Eagles. Charleston Southern has an assist on 56 of 90 field goals (62.2 percent) across its previous three matchups while Winthrop has assists on 40 of 72 field goals (55.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Winthrop offense has scored 81 points per game this season, ranking the Eagles 14th among Division I teams. The Charleston Southern defense has allowed 72.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 227th overall).

