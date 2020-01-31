SAVVY SENIORS: Winthrop’s Chandler Vaudrin, Josh Ferguson and Hunter Hale have combined to account for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 40 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Eagles have scored 84.6 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 71.5 per game they managed against non-conference competition.LEAPING FOR LJ: LJ Thorpe has connected on 46.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 9 over his last five games. He’s also converted 67.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UNC-Asheville is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 9-5 when scoring at least 66.

STREAK STATS: Winthrop has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 86.5 points while giving up 70.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Winthrop offense has scored 80.8 points per game this season, ranking the Eagles 13th among Division 1 teams. The UNC-Asheville defense has allowed 74 points per game to opponents (ranked 257th).

