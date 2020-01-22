SUPER SENIORS: Winthrop’s Chandler Vaudrin, Josh Ferguson and Hunter Hale have collectively accounted for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 43 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Eagles have scored 88.8 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 71.5 per game they put up in non-conference play.EXCELLENT EVERETTE: Everette Hammond has connected on 29.6 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: South Carolina Upstate is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 7-1 when scoring at least 72.

PERFECT WHEN: Winthrop is a sterling 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent or less. The Eagles are 5-7 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Winthrop offense has scored 81.6 points per game this season, ranking the Eagles 11th among Division 1 teams. The South Carolina Upstate defense has allowed 73.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 243rd).

