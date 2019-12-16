SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Josh Ferguson, Chandler Vaudrin and Hunter Hale have collectively accounted for 38 percent of Winthrop’s scoring this season and 42 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Zeke Moore, Tyresse Williford and Brandon Jackson have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 54 percent of all Cougars points over their last five.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 32.4 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.