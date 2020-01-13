SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The versatile Nate Reuvers is averaging 13.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks to lead the way for the Badgers. D’Mitrik Trice is also a key contributor, accounting for 9.4 points per game. The Terrapins are led by Anthony Cowan Jr., who is averaging 16.2 points and 4.1 assists.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Cowan has connected on 34.4 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 35 over his last five games. He’s also made 75.7 percent of his foul shots this season.