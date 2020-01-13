STREAK STATS: Maryland has lost its last three road games, scoring 55.3 points, while allowing 65 per game.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Terrapins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Badgers. Wisconsin has an assist on 23 of 66 field goals (34.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Maryland has assists on 34 of 62 field goals (54.8 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Maryland has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big Ten teams. The Terrapins have averaged 23.8 free throws per game.
