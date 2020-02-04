FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Marcus Carr has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last five games. Carr has accounted for 22 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Minnesota is 0-5 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 11-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Wisconsin is a perfect 6-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 7-9 when fewer than four Badgers players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wisconsin offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 22nd-lowest rate in the nation. The Minnesota defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 304th among Division I teams).

