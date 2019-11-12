TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic Nate Reuvers is putting up a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds and 6.5 blocks) to lead the way for the Badgers. Complementing Reuvers is Kobe King, who is maintaining an average of 12 points and five rebounds per game. The Cowboys have been led by Shamarkus Kennedy, who is averaging a double-double with 13 points and 10.3 rebounds.NIFTY NATE: Reuvers has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.