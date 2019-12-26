SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, John Fulkerson and Yves Pons have collectively accounted for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Volunteers points over the last five games.NATE IS A FORCE: Nate Reuvers has connected on 32.4 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 79.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Tennessee is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes six or more 3-pointers. The Volunteers are 3-3 when the team hits fewer than six threes.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Volunteers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Badgers. Tennessee has 49 assists on 69 field goals (71 percent) over its previous three outings while Wisconsin has assists on 39 of 79 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Tennessee has held opposing teams to 57.2 points per game this year, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

