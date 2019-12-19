Yossiana Pressley, the unanimous Big 12 player of the year, led Baylor (29-2) with 25 kills and 16 digs.

In the fourth set, Wisconsin was finally able to neutralize Pressley, blocking her twice as the Badgers took the lead for good at 18-17. The match-winning kill from Rettke went off Pressley’s outstretched fist. Pressley finished with 12 errors.

Wisconsin avenged a 3-1 loss to Baylor on Sept. 6. The first-set loss was the first time the Badgers dropped a set in their NCAA Tournament run.

