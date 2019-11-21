STEPPING UP: Western Kentucky’s Carson Williams has averaged 17.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while Charles Bassey has put up 14.8 points and 10.3 rebounds. For the Falcons, Justin Turner has averaged 19.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and four assists while Dylan Frye has put up 11.5 points, four rebounds and four assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Turner has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Bowling Green field goals over the last three games. Turner has 22 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hilltoppers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Falcons. Western Kentucky has 57 assists on 98 field goals (58.2 percent) across its previous three games while Bowling Green has assists on 44 of 82 field goals (53.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky is ranked eighth among all Division I teams with an average of 90.3 points per game.

