SUPER SENIORS: Western Kentucky has benefited heavily from its seniors. Charles Bassey, Camron Justice, Carson Williams and Jared Savage have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Hilltoppers points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Fatts Russell has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Rhode Island field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Rams are 5-0 when holding opponents to 41.8 percent or worse from the field, and 1-3 when opponents shoot better than that. The Hilltoppers are 5-0 when recording at least nine offensive rebounds and 2-3 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: Rhode Island has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 77.4 points while giving up 66.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island has attempted the second-most free throws among all A10 teams. The Rams have averaged 21.4 foul shots per game this season and 27 per game over their last three games.

