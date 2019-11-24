SAVVY SENIORS: Fordham’s Chuba Ohams, Antwon Portley and Erten Gazi have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.BASSEY GETS BUCKETS: In six games this season, Western Kentucky’s Charles Bassey has shot 57.4 percent.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Rams have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Hilltoppers. Western Kentucky has an assist on 46 of 93 field goals (49.5 percent) over its past three games while Fordham has assists on 34 of 62 field goals (54.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky is ranked 14th nationally by scoring 86.5 points per game this season. Fordham has only averaged 61.8 points per game, which ranks 202nd.

