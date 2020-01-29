SENIOR STUDS: Western Kentucky’s Carson Williams, Jared Savage and Camron Justice have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 51 percent of all Hilltoppers scoring over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hilltoppers have given up only 68.3 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 73.7 per game they allowed over 11 non-conference games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Taveion Hollingsworth has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Western Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and nine assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Owls are 5-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 7-9 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Hilltoppers are 9-0 when they hold opponents to 69 points or fewer and 5-6 when opponents exceed 69 points.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Owls have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Hilltoppers. Florida Atlantic has 32 assists on 65 field goals (49.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Western Kentucky has assists on 34 of 77 field goals (44.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky has attempted more free throws per game than any other CUSA team. The Hilltoppers have averaged 21.6 free throws per game, including 24.4 per game over their five-game winning streak.

