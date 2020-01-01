North Texas (6-7, 0-0) vs. Western Kentucky (7-5, 0-0)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over North Texas. In its last 10 wins against the Mean Green, Western Kentucky has won by an average of 8 points. North Texas’ last win in the series came on March 7, 2011, an 81-62 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Charles Bassey, Carson Williams, Camron Justice and Jared Savage have combined to account for 60 percent of Western Kentucky’s scoring this season including 54 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For North Texas, Umoja Gibson, Javion Hamlet, Zachary Simmons and Deng Geu have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all North Texas scoring.

CREATING OFFENSE: Hamlet has had his hand in 40 percent of all North Texas field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 14 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Mean Green have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hilltoppers. Western Kentucky has an assist on 19 of 82 field goals (23.2 percent) across its previous three outings while North Texas has assists on 44 of 82 field goals (53.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky is ranked second among CUSA teams with an average of 78.8 points per game.

