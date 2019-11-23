Walker finished with 10 carries for 94 yards. Jacquez Allen and Blake Morgan also scored rushing TDs for the Terriers.
Trailing 31-3, the Bulldogs scored a touchdown with 4:45 left in the game when Brandon Rainey and Dante Smith teamed for a 31-yard pass play. Rainey tossed a two-point conversion pass to Raleigh Webb.
Wofford reached the second round of the FCS playoffs last season.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD